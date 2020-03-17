Copa America Postponed Until 2021

The 2020 Copa America has been postponed until 2021, CONMEBOL has confirmed.

Argentina and Colombia had been due to stage the tournament this year, but South American football's governing body has opted to delay by 12 months in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The new dates for the 2021 Copa America are June 11 to July 11.

Debido a la evolución mundial del Coronavirus y con el objetivo de salvaguardar la salud del fútbol sudamericano, @CONMEBOL aplaza la celebración de la 47 edición de Copa América a las fechas del 11 de junio al 11 de julio de 2021



It means CONMEBOL taking parallel steps to UEFA, which postponed Euro 2020 until 2021 on Tuesday – a decision the two federations acknowledged had been taken in co-ordination with one another.

A statement issued by CONMEBOL read: "After a detailed analysis of the situation regarding the world and regional evolution of the coronavirus (COVID-19), and of the recommendations made by international organisations in the field of public health to take extreme precautions, CONMEBOL announces the postponement of the 47th edition of the CONMEBOL Copa America to the dates of June 11 to July 11, 2021.

"The confederation, with its president Alejandro Domínguez in charge, along with the 10 presidents of the different member associations, considers that an event of this magnitude deserves that all the attention and effort be focused on its organisation; today's priority is in the background to protect the health and safety of the national teams, fans, the media and host cities."