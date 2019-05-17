Brazil Announce 2019 Copa America Squad

GOAL

Vinicius Junior, Fabinho and Lucas Moura are among the big names to miss out on selection by Brazil coach Tite for next month's Copa America.

Tite has opted against Real Madrid forward Vinicius, who has yet to earn a senior cap, instead putting his faith in more experienced forwards.

The 18-year-old has enjoyed a breakout season at Real Madrid and his performances earned him a call-up to the senior Brazil squad for games against Panama and the Czech Republic in February. However, he suffered an injury playing for Real and was forced to withdraw.

Fabinho and Moura both miss out despite enjoying fine seasons with their clubs in England. Fabinho has been part of the Liverpool side that narrowly missed out on the Premier League title as well as reaching the Champions League final, where they will take on Moura's Tottenham next month.

Former Paris Saint-Germain forward Moura meanwhile was the hero in Tottenham's semi-final second leg against Ajax, with his second half hat-trick helping Spurs overturn a three-goal deficit and progress on away goals.

Despite the absence of Fabinho and Moura there is strong Premier League representation with Ederson, Fernandinho and Gabriel Jesus of Manchester City, Liverpool duo Alisson and Roberto Firmino as well as Everton forward Richarlison all included.

Real Madrid defender Marcelo, who was omitted from the squad earlier this season, has failed to regain his place, with Tite preferring Juventus' Alex Sandro and Atletico's Filipe Luis in the left-back position.

PSG quartet Daniel Alves, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos and Neymar are also in the 23 but there is no place for Manchester Unitedmidfielder Fred or Chelsea duo David Luiz and Willian.

Hosts Brazil are eight-time winners of the competition but haven't lifted the trophy since the 2007 tournament in Venezuela.

They take on Bolivia in their opening game in Sao Paulo on 14 June, before heading to Salvador to face Venezuela four days later. Their final group game is back at the Arena Corinthians in Sao Paulo against Peru on 22 June.

Brazil Squad In Full:

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Man City), Cassio (Corinthians)

Defenders: Daniel Alves (PSG) Fagner (Corinthians), Filipe Luis (Atlético Madrid), Alex Sandro (Juventus), Miranda (Inter Milan), Thiago Silva (PSG), Marquinhos (PSG), Eder Militao (Porto/Real Madrid)

Midfielders: Casemiro (Real Madrid), Fernandinho (Man City), Arthur (Barcelona), Allan (Napoli), Lucas Paqueta (Milan), Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona)

Forwards: Neymar (PSG), Richarlison (Everton), David Neres (Ajax), Everton (Grêmio), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Gabriel Jesus (Man City)