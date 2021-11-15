Brazil star Neymar has been ruled out of his country's World Cup qualifier with arch-rivals Argentina on Tuesday with a thigh injury.

Neymar starred in Brazil's 1-0 win over Colombia last week, a result that saw the Selecao become the first South American country to qualify for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

The CBF confirmed the news on Monday afternoon, adding the PSG forward would not travel with the Brazilian team's delegation to San Juan, where the two South American giants will meet on Tuesday in the region's superclasico.