Argentine head coach Lionel Scaloni said Messi is available to play. Scaloni held a news conference on Thursday ahead of South American World Cup qualifier against Uruguay in Montevideo.

He explained: "He's fine, he was at practice yesterday (Wednesday). He trained separately during the first days and yesterday (Wednesday) he intensified his training a bit more, so he's available for the moment. This afternoon we'll have another training session, ahead of tomorrow's (Friday's) match (against Uruguay). If his condition is fine you already know what I think about having him playing and his role on the team. So this afternoon we'll take our last decision. But he's fine."

Scaloni also talked about Sergio Aguero's situation: "Regarding Kun yes, we've talked and we've sent each other messages. Besides him being a player, he is a boy we appreciate a lot. We are sad because he is going through something we don't deserve to anyone. We hope he recovers and could be playing as soon as possible. We send him all our support."

Argentina, who have 25 points, six behind Brazil, visit Uruguay in Montevideo on Friday and then host the leaders on Tuesday in the northern province of San Juan.