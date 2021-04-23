Español
CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers Will Begin Back In June

The South American confederation has announced that the first World Cup qualifiers of the year will be played in June.

CONMEBOL

CONMEBOL has officially announced that the first matches of qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup for 2021 will begin in June, shortly before the start of the Copa America in Argentina and Colombia.

It was originally supposed to start last month but those matches have been moved to September, October, and November with dates to be confirmed. Last month's World Cup qualifiers were canceled due to the constraints with the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

