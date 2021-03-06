Español
CONMEBOL WCQ

CONMEBOL Suspends March World Cup Qualifiers

CONMEBOL announced the suspension of March World Cup qualifiers due to coronavirus restrictions

Reuters

 

South America's footballing governing body has suspended the two World Cup qualifying rounds due to take place in March.

CONMEBOL issued a statement on Saturday confirming it will speak with FIFA and national associations to agree on new dates for the matches.

 

The decision was taken amid concerns around the logistics of players joining up with their national teams while travel restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic are in place.

CONMEBOL said it was "impossible" to guarantee all South American players could link up with respective squads in a timely manner.

The next two rounds of matches were scheduled to be held on March 25, 26 and 30.

