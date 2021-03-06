CONMEBOL Suspends March World Cup Qualifiers

South America's footballing governing body has suspended the two World Cup qualifying rounds due to take place in March.

CONMEBOL issued a statement on Saturday confirming it will speak with FIFA and national associations to agree on new dates for the matches.

El Consejo de la CONMEBOL resolvió suspender la doble fecha de las Eliminatorias para Catar 2022 prevista para marzo. La decisión obedece a la imposibilidad de contar en tiempo y forma con todos los jugadores sudamericanos. — CONMEBOL.com (@CONMEBOL) March 6, 2021

The decision was taken amid concerns around the logistics of players joining up with their national teams while travel restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic are in place.

CONMEBOL said it was "impossible" to guarantee all South American players could link up with respective squads in a timely manner.

The next two rounds of matches were scheduled to be held on March 25, 26 and 30.