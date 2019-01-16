Lozano and Morgan Claim Top CONCACAF Awards

Hirving Lozano has been named the CONCACAF male player of the year for 2018, with the female prize going to United States international Alex Morgan.
PSV and Mexico winger Lozano, who has been linked with a move to Barcelona, takes the award for the first time and is the youngest ever male winner at age 23.
🎶 El Chuuuuucky Lozano!!!! 🎶 El Chuuuuucky Lozano!!!! 🎶— Mexican National Team (@miseleccionmxEN) January 15, 2019
Congratulations to @HirvingLozano70, for being named Male Player of the Year in the 2018 #ConcacafAwards! 👏🏻🏆😈⁰⁰#PasiónyOrgullo pic.twitter.com/decb3MHbA6
Morgan, meanwhile, collects the CONCACAF female player of the year award for the fourth time in her career, the Orlando Pride star having won the prize three years in a row.
#USWNT Player of the Year ✔️@Concacaf Player of the Year ✔️ pic.twitter.com/8qEqEUojku— U.S. Soccer WNT (@ussoccer_wnt) January 15, 2019
Real Madrid and Costa Rica's Keylor Navas won the CONCACAF prize for best male goalkeeper, while the female equivalent prize went to Alyssa Naeher of USA and the Chicago Red Stars.
🏅👐 @NavasKeylor - Concacaf Goalkeeper of the Year!— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) January 15, 2019
👏 Congratulations, Keylor! 👏 pic.twitter.com/7Hg33rV4gz
#NaeherNation's gone continental.— Chicago Red Stars (@chiredstarsPR) January 16, 2019
Congrats on winning @Concacaf Goalkeeper of the Year, @AlyssaNaeher!
📝 | https://t.co/XiwBct8VA7 pic.twitter.com/b57tGyVSE1
Concacaf Male Best XI:— Concacaf (@Concacaf) January 15, 2019
GK – @NavasKeylor
DF – @hugoac_4, @EdsonAlvarez19, @CucoMartina, @calvo05oficial
MF – @HHerreramex, Michael Bradley, @AGuardado18
FW – @HirvingLozano70, @BWPNINENINE, Sebastian Giovinco#CONCACAFAWARDS pic.twitter.com/mpyMlwh4Rx
Concacaf Female Best XI:— Concacaf (@Concacaf) January 16, 2019
GK – @AlyssaNaeher
DF – @keishaballa , @crysdunn_19, Tanna Sanchez, @beckysauerbrunn
MF – @Lindseyhoran11 , Khadija Shaw, @nicolepj08
FW- @alexmorgan13, @sincy12 , Jody Brown#ConcacafAwards pic.twitter.com/2kE22oTRGt