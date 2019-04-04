CCL: Tigres Take 3-0 First Leg Lead Over Santos Laguna

Enner Valencia's brace helped Tigres UANL take a giant step towards the CONCACAF Champions League final after a 3-0 win over Santos Laguna.

Valencia struck twice after Eduardo Vargas opened the scoring for the hosts in the first leg of the semi-final tie.

The result leaves Tigres in a strong position to reach a third final in the past four editions of the competition heading into the second leg on April 10.

Mira toda la acción del 3-0 a favor de @TigresOficial sobre @ClubSantos en el primer partido de semifinales de #SCCL2019 | #TIGvSAN pic.twitter.com/gxUCrUbb2V — Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League (@TheChampions) April 4, 2019

They needed just eight minutes to open the scoring, Vargas tapping in after Santos Laguna goalkeeper Jonathan Orozco could only parry a Julian Quinones strike.

Santos had a couple of decent chances before Valencia doubled the hosts' lead in the 27th minute.

The former West Ham and Everton forward got on the end of a Luis Rodriguez cross to head in his side's second.

Just 10 minutes later and it was 3-0, Valencia putting away a cross from the right from Luis Quinones.

That would be the end of the scoring, Tigres' victory leaving them in a strong position.