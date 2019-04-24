CCL Final: Monterrey Win First Leg Against Tigres

Nicolas Sanchez scored the only goal of the game as Monterrey edged hosts Tigres UANL 1-0 in the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions League final.

Sanchez's 43rd-minute goal gave Monterrey a slender lead following Tuesday's opener away at Estadio Universitario de Nuevo Leon in the all-Mexican decider.

.@Rayados da la sorpresa y vence a @TigresOficial como local en la #FinalRegia. ¡Acá tenemos todas las acciones del partido! #SCCL2019 pic.twitter.com/5vTk1LYWTr — Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League (@TheChampions) April 24, 2019

Two-time runners-up Tigres – who have never won the competition – overcame Santos Laguna 5-3 in the semi-finals, while Monterrey humiliated Sporting Kansas City 10-2.

Tigres had gone nine matches unbeaten on home soil in all competitions but Monterrey snapped that run thanks to Sanchez prior to half-time.

With two minutes remaining until the interval, Argentine defender Sanchez rose highest to head past Tigres goalkeeper Nahul Guzman.

Monterrey – three-time winners with their last Champions League title coming in 2013 – will welcome Tigres to Estadio BBVA Bancomer for the second leg on May 1.