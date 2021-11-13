Christian Pulisic came off the bench to fuel the United States' 2-0 win over rivals Mexico in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying on Friday.

Pulisic, who is still regaining full fitness after an ankle injury, entered the blockbuster showdown in the 69th minute and the Chelsea star broke the deadlock five minutes later in Cincinnati.

After being dropped in September for breaching USA's COVID-19 protocol, Weston McKennie scored the decisive second with five minutes remaining before team-mate Miles Robinson was sent off in the final minute of regulation.

The result means USA – who missed the 2018 World Cup – draw level on points with Mexico but move ahead on goal difference at the top of the standings after seven games, having snapped El Tri's unbeaten start in qualifying.