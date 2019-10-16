Mexico star Hirving Lozano was forced to leave El Tri's CONCACAF Nations League match due to injury on Tuesday night.

¡Hirving Lozano queda tendido en el terreno de juego!



No puede seguir en el partido ¡Alarmas en el Tri!



— TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) October 16, 2019

Chucky was a target of five fouls from Panama before leaving the match early in the second half.

Hirving Lozano now being stretchered off ... not good at all #eltrieng — Tom Marshall (@mexicoworldcup) October 16, 2019