The United States dominated possession against Jamaica but had to wait until the closing minutes for the goal which secured a 1-0 win and sent them through to the CONCACAF Gold Cup semi-finals.

Matthew Hoppe scored for the first time on the international stage in the 83rd minute to seal victory at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The USA move on to face Qatar in Thursday's semi-final in Austin. Earlier on Sunday, Canada defeated Costa Rica 2-0 to book a place in the other semi against Mexico.

Though it took some time for the young USA side to find the net, it was another encouraging result for head coach Gregg Berhalter.

With eight players starting for the first time in an international knockout match, the USA fought through some rough patches until that elusive goal arrived.

Schalke forward Hoppe, making his third appearance for his country, headed home Cristian Roldan's cross at the far post as Jamaica goalkeeper Andre Blake tried in vain to make the save.

The USA needed the 20-year-old after Daryl Dike and Paul Arriola had trouble finding a rhythm up front.

Both departed in the 63rd minute and Hoppe was about to be substituted when he scored, before making way immediately after.

Hoppe had the best chance of the opening half for the USA in the 22nd minute, driving a left-footed half-volley in from the left side, but Blake's diving save kept the game scoreless.

USA goalkeeper Matt Turner did him one better in the end, posting his third clean sheet in four games while making five saves.