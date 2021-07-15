Guatemala 0-3 Mexico: Funes Mori double lifts El Tri to first 2021 Gold Cup win

Rogelio Funes Mori scored a double as champions Mexico bounced back from their opening CONCACAF Gold Cup draw with a comfortable 3-0 win over Guatemala in Dallas on Wednesday.

El Tri dominated the shots (20-4) and possession (67 per cent) throughout with Funes Mori putting them ahead shortly prior to the half hour.

The Monterrey forward added a second in the 55th minute before Orbelin Pineda rounded out the scoring in the 79th minute.

Funes Mori's display, in only his third international, comes after star Mexico striker Hirving Lozano was ruled out of the Gold Cup with a head and neck injury from Saturday's disappointing 0-0 opening draw with Trinidad & Tobago.

Mexico moves to four points from two games, while Guatemala have no points from two games and are yet to score a goal.

Impressive Atletico Madrid midfielder Hector Herrera skimmed the post with a 19th-minute free-kick, before Funes Mori squared for Erick Gutierrez whose close-range shot was saved by Guatemala keeper Nicholas Hagen.

Funes Mori broke the deadlock after Herrera lifted a ball over him on the left side of the box, with the striker bringing it down, jinking inside and curling it home expertly.

The ex-Benfica forward had a 50th minute lob saved before Pineda unselfishly squared for Funes Mori to lash home for his third international goal.

Pineda grabbed a goal of his own with a header from Luis Rodriguez's cross, before an acrobatic celebration as Mexico got their title defence properly underway.

In the other Group A game, El Salvador won 2-0 over Trinidad & Tobago in Frisco.