2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup Draw Results

The United States will get a chance to exact revenge on Trinidad and Tobago at the Gold Cup after they were drawn together in a group that also features Panama and Guyana.

It was a 2-1 loss to Trinidad and Tobago in October 2017, coupled with Panama's dramatic win over Costa Rica, that meant the USA failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup - the first time they had missed the tournament since 1986.

If you missed the announcement of #GoldCup2019 ⚽🏆groups and fixture, check it here. There'll be great matches! #ThisIsOurs https://t.co/98jLyLrtIe — Gold Cup 2019 (@GoldCup) April 11, 2019

At this year's Gold Cup, defending champions the USA will face Trinidad and Tobago and Panama in Group D, as well as Guyana, who qualified for their first major tournament last month.

Mexico will face Canada, Martinique and Cuba in Group A, while Costa Rica will meet Haiti, Nicaragua and Bermuda in Group B, and Honduras will have encounters with Jamaica, El Salvador and Curacao in Group C.

The tournament, expanded to 16 teams from 12, begins on June 15 and most of the fixtures will take place in the USA, though double-headers will be staged in Costa Rica and Jamaica.

Group A: Mexico, Canada, Martinique, Cuba.

Group B: Costa Rica, Haiti, Nicaragua, Bermuda.

Los Ticos 🇨🇷 @FedefutbolCRC, que tendrán un juego en su casa, encabezan el Grupo B de la #GoldCup2019 junto a 🇭🇹 @fhfhaiti 🇳🇮 @Fenifutnica y los debutantes 🇧🇲 @BermudaFA ¡Un grupo muy emocionante! pic.twitter.com/5BNXgfdxtp — Gold Cup 2019 (@GoldCup) April 10, 2019

Group C: Honduras, Jamaica, El Salvador, Curacao.

Group D: United States, Panama, Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana.