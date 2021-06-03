video courtesy WTVD



(AP) Duke's Mike Krzyzewski says he feels the time is right to step away from a Hall of Fame basketball coaching career.

He's also eager to get back on the court for a final run after a bumpy year.

Krzyzewski held a news conference Thursday on the Cameron Indoor Stadium court bearing his name.

2021-22. The last ride for The Goat.



🐐😈 pic.twitter.com/pJ0kPYWmmK — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) June 2, 2021

The winningest coach in the history of Division I men's college basketball announced a day earlier that next season will be his last with the program he built into one of college basketball's bluebloods.

The 74-year-old Krzyzewski said he has no health concerns and wasn't leaving in reaction to the difficulties of playing last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic or the changing landscape of college basketball.

Rather, he described the decision as one that has come after years of contemplation balanced with the desire to help Duke regroup from missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1995.

The school has named former Duke player and associate head coach Jon Scheyer as Krzyzewski's successor for the 2022-23 season, turning the upcoming season into a farewell tour for Krzyzewski around the Atlantic Coast Conference and the sport he has become synonymous with over more than four decades.

Krzyzewski lead Duke to five national championships, most recently in 2015.

He has 1,170 career wins going back to his time at Army. And 1,097 wins have come during 41 years with the Blue Devils.

Krzyzewski has led the Blue Devils to 12 Final Four appearances and a record 15 ACC Tournament championships, while his teams have spent a record 126 weeks ranked at No. 1 in the AP men's college basketball poll.