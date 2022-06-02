South Korea faced Brazil today in an amazing friendly game between these two teams.
Brazil started off with great intensity and scored a goal in the 2nd minute. That goal didn't count after a VAR revision.
Richarlison opened up the score in the 7th minute.
South Korea equalized in the 31st minute.
Brazil were awarded a penalty and Neymar scored it lovely.
Starting the second half, Brazil were once again awarded a penalty, which Neymar put in.
Philippe Coutinho, who was only on the pitch for 2 minutes, scored the fourth goal.
Gabriel Jesus finally scored a 90-minute goal to end the game 5-1.
South Korea 1-5 Brazil: Neymar penalties help Selecao ease to comfortable win
Brazil South Korea