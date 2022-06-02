South Korea faced Brazil today in an amazing friendly game between these two teams.

Brazil started off with great intensity and scored a goal in the 2nd minute. That goal didn't count after a VAR revision.

Richarlison opened up the score in the 7th minute.

South Korea equalized in the 31st minute.

Brazil were awarded a penalty and Neymar scored it lovely.

Starting the second half, Brazil were once again awarded a penalty, which Neymar put in.

Philippe Coutinho, who was only on the pitch for 2 minutes, scored the fourth goal.

Gabriel Jesus finally scored a 90-minute goal to end the game 5-1.