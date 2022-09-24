Argentina played Honduras today in a friendly in preparation for the World Cup that is only 2 months away.

The locals opened the score in the 16th minute. Messi initiated the play and passed the ball perfectly to Gomez and he assisted Martinez.

Argentina received a penalty in the 45th minute and Lionel Messi was the one who put the ball behind the net without any problem.

After the second half, Lionel Messi scored the third one in the 69th minute after producing a sensational chip from outside the box that saw the back of the net.

The game ended 3-0.