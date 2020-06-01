Checking In With... Weston McKennie June 1, 2020 22:25 12:53 min The Schalke midfielder opens up about returning to Bundesliga action, his Premier League ambitions, and captaining the United States men's national team. USMNT Schalke 04 United States Bundesliga Weston McKennie -Latest Videos 12:53 min Checking In With... Weston McKennie 0:39 min Sevilla Players Remember Jose Antonio Reyes 6:56 min Who Will Win LaLiga: Madrid or Barca? 2:12 min Las Palmas Chief Wants Fans Back 1:14 min Messi's Barcelona Release Clause Expires 0:27 min Coutinho Wants Premier League Return - Agent 2:34 min Is Saul Niguez on the Brink of Atleti Exit? 1:12 min DFB to Examine George Floyd Tributes 1:23 min Pochettino Says His Southampton Team Changed PL 0:25 min Sports Burst - Countdown to LaLiga