Checking In With... Borja Iglesias May 4, 2020 21:41 9:58 min Real Betis star Borja Iglesias talks panda facts, playing LaLiga from his living room and which of his teammates reminds him of Snoop Dogg. Interviews La Liga Real Betis Borja Iglesias Checking In -Latest Videos 2:20 min Hertha Berlin Suspend Kalou After Livestream 2:41 min Sports Burst- Tancredi Palmeri's Serie A Update 0:48 min LaLiga Outlines Staggered Training Plans 1:47 min Bundesliga Reports More Positive COVID-19 Tests 1:07 min Basque Rivals Ask to Delay Copa Del Rey Final 24:26 min Terry: Mourinho Was Very Special 1:18 min Barca Keep Grass Perfect for LaLiga Return 2:43 min How Steph Curry's Three Point Shot Changed The NBA 0:39 min Inter Should Sign Pogba - Bergomi 2:41 min Sports Burst - Ronaldo Starts The Return