Checking In With Kaylyn Kyle

beIN SPORTS proudly presents "Checking In", a new show where Kaylyn Kyle calls up familiar names and faces to talk sports, chit-chat about this and that and discuss the challenges of being housebound.
Offering levity in a time of turmoil, each episode of "Checking In" will be a fun, casual conversation that gives viewers a rare glimpse into a famous athlete’s everyday life, away from the thronging crowds, the training ground and distractions of competing at the highest level.
Upcoming Guests
|Name
|Date
|Christine Sinclair (Canada & Portland Thorns forward)
|Monday, April 20
|Michael Keane (Everton & England defender)
|Monday, April 27
|Jesse Marsch (Red Bull Salzburg head coach)
|Thursday, April 30
|Borja Iglesias (Real Betis forward)
|Monday, May 4
|Adrian Heath (Minnesota United head coach)
|Monday, May 11
|More to come...