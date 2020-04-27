Checking In With Kaylyn Kyle

beIN SPORTS proudly presents "Checking In", a new show where Kaylyn Kyle calls up familiar names and faces to talk sports, chit-chat about this and that and discuss the challenges of being housebound.

Offering levity in a time of turmoil, each episode of "Checking In" will be a fun, casual conversation that gives viewers a rare glimpse into a famous athlete’s everyday life, away from the thronging crowds, the training ground and distractions of competing at the highest level.

Upcoming Guests

Name Date Christine Sinclair (Canada & Portland Thorns forward) Monday, April 20 Michael Keane (Everton & England defender) Monday, April 27 Jesse Marsch (Red Bull Salzburg head coach) Thursday, April 30 Borja Iglesias (Real Betis forward) Monday, May 4 Adrian Heath (Minnesota United head coach) Monday, May 11 More to come...



