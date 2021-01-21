Moussa Penalty Levels Niger With Congo January 21, 2021 21:29 1:18 min Mossi Issa Moussa converts a penalty in 70' to bring Niger level with Congo at 1-1 in the African Nations Championship CAF Soccer Highlights Niger Congo 2020 African Nations Championship -Latest Videos 1:14 min Mouandza Scores Congo Opener Against Niger 0:50 min Garcia Gets Own Goal To Give Valencia's Equalizer 1:19 min Calleri Scores Off Volley To Give Osasuna 1-0 Lead 8:45 min Sivasspor And Fenerbahce Settle For A Draw 1:20 min DRC Find Stoppage-Time Equalizer Against Libya 8:03 min DR Congo Snatch Stoppage-Time Draw With Libya 0:44 min Enner Valencia Levels From The Spot To Make It 1-1 0:51 min Mustapha Yatabare Gives Sivasspor A 1-0 Lead 1:10 min Husayn Heads Libya Into Lead Over DR Congo 3:02 min Paredes Hopes Messi Will Join PSG