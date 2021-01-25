DR Congo Beat Niger To Finish Top Of Group B January 25, 2021 22:27 2:45 min Amede Masasi's last-minute winner propelled the Leopards three points clear at the summit of Group B. DR Congo 2020 African Nations Championship -Latest Videos 11:38 min Athletic Club Put Five Past Getafe 2:45 min DR Congo Beat Niger To Finish Top Of Group B 1:14 min Yeray Nods Athletic In Front Against Getafe 8:34 min Congo Stun Libya To Reach Knockout Stage 5:25 min Is Tuchel The Right Man For Chelsea? 1:21 min Cucurella Puts Getafe In Front After 18 Seconds 2:09 min PitchCam: Asensio Puts In A Shift Against Alaves 11:40 min Fenerbahce Keep Pace With Kayserispor Rout 1:09 min Fenerbahce Double Up Through Samatta 1:07 min Thiam Gives Fener Lead Over Kayserispor