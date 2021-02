2020 African Nations Championship 🏆

Third Place Match:

🇬🇳 Guinea 🆚 Cameroon 🇨🇲

Saturday at 2:00pm ET / 11:00am PT on beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Final:

🇲🇱 Mali 🆚 Morocco 🇲🇦

Sunday at 2:00pm ET / 11:00am PT on beIN SPORTS XTRA