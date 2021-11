Mamelodi Sundowns defeated 2-0 Hasaacas Ladies FC in the final match of CAF Women's Champions League. Chuene Morifi and Andisiwe Mgcoyi scored for the South Africans.

South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns advanced towards this stage after being first in Group B, with 7 points and a penalty kick definition in the semifinals against Malabo Kings.

They made history becoming the first champions of CAF Women's Champions League ever.