Malabo Kings goes ahead in the scoreline November 8, 2021 15:18 2:46 min Drepoba Gbogou opens the scoring for Malabo Kings with a penalty spot! CAF Women's Champions League Malabo Kings FC Wadi Degla FC -Latest Videos 0:37 min Coutinho returns to Brazil to join Tite's squad 2:23 min Drepoba Gbogou scores her second 2:46 min Malabo Kings goes ahead in the scoreline 1:17 min Old Trafford win, according to Guardiola 12:21 min Rennes left OL without response in 4-1 win 2:04 min Consolation goal for Lyon, Paquetá from the spot 1:17 min Truffert gets his second, Rennes now leads 4-0 1:53 min Rennes scores their third thanks to Truffert 1:54 min Traoré extends Rennes lead against Lyon 2:50 min Rennes scores in the brink of half time against OL