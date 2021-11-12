A stalemate between ASFAR and South Africans Mamelodi Sundowns ended in wild celebrations for the Moroccans who qualify for the next round of the tournament.

ASFAR had to wait until the final whistle to know their fate, but Rivers Angels winning their other game 4-0, keeping Vihiga Queens with 3 points, was enough for them to make it to the semifinals of the first edition of the CAF Women's Champions League.