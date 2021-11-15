Hasaacas missed a penalty after a VAR check November 15, 2021 16:21 3:23 min VAR is used for the first time in the tournament, the penalty is given but the strike goes to the post CAF Women's Champions League -Latest Videos 1:34 min Hasaacas regain the lead late in the game 3:23 min Hasaacas missed a penalty after a VAR check 1:35 min ASFAR equalizes just before halftime 2:02 min Hasaacas Ladies takes the lead against ASFAR 2:18 min Action starts for the semis of the CAFWCL 0:47 min Serbia loss was tough - Ronaldo 0:37 min Silva apologizes to Portugal fans 0:56 min Report: Spain 1-0 Sweden 1:19 min Report: Portugal 1-2 Serbia 1:15 min Report: Armenia 1-4 Germany