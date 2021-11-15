Hasaacas Ladies are the first finalist in the history of the CAF Women's Champions League after a win 2-1 against ASFAR.
The Ghanaians take the best of their opportunities in a back and forth game, including a penalty that was missed after a VAR check.
The final will be played this Friday.
DOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO! 🇬🇭 @HasaacasLadies | #TotalEnergiesCAFWCL | #ItsTimeItsNow pic.twitter.com/GeQY7A6dSk— #TotalEnergiesCAFWCL (@CAFwomen) November 15, 2021