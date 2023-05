Young Africans defeated (2-0) Marumo Gallants FC in the first leg of the CAF Confederation Cup semifinals, awaiting to determine who will advance to the title match on May 17th.

Stephane Aziz Ki scored the match's first goal around the 64th minute, after witnessing Tuisila Kisinda's run down the right flank and delivering a precise pass.

At the 90'+2 mark, Bernard Morrison emerged after a superb counterattack to seal the result that currently places them in the competition's grand final.