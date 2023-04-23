In the first leg of the CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinals, USM Alger of Algeria claimed a crucial 2-0 victory over Moroccan side FAR Rabat at home on Saturday. The Algerian team will head into the second leg with a comfortable lead, thanks to goals from Saadi Radouani and Zinedine Belaïd.

USM Alger broke the deadlock in the 44th minute when Saadi Radouani found the back of the net just before halftime. The Algerian side continued to press their advantage in the second half, and their efforts were rewarded in the 62nd minute when Zinedine Belaïd scored, assisted by Brahim Benzaza.

Despite having fewer shots than their opponents (6 to 8), USM Alger proved more clinical in front of goal, with two of their efforts finding the target compared to just one for FAR Rabat. The Algerian side's resolute defending and efficient attacking play were key factors in securing the first-leg win.