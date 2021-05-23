Raja Casablanca Maul Pirates To Reach Final Four May 23, 2021 17:33 10:55 min The Moroccan giants punched their ticket to the CAF Confederation Cup semifinal after making the Orlando Pirates walk the plank with a 4-0 thrashing. CAF Highlights CAF Confederation Cup Raja Casablanca Orlando Pirates -Latest Videos 4:07 min Has Messi Played His Last Game For Barca? 3:28 min Deschamps: Benzema Feud In The Past 1:41 min Neymar To Suarez: You Deserve It! 3:01 min Ligue 1 Predictor: Title Race And Survival Fight 9:18 min Huesca Relegated After Draw Against Valencia 5:26 min Real Sociedad Finish Season With Win Over Osasuna 10:15 min Elche Safe In LaLiga After Win Over Athletic Club 10:50 min Betis Defeat Celta To Secure Europa League Spot 9:02 min Koeman Defends Barca's Campaign 12:47 min Zidane Ready For Real Madrid Future Talks