Zamalek Cruise To Win Over MC Alger April 3, 2021 23:00 11:59 min Youssef Obama and Shikabala goals earned Zamalek a 2-0 win over MC Alger in CAF Champions League CAF Soccer Highlights CAF Champions League Zamalek MC Alger -Latest Videos 11:59 min Zamalek Cruise To Win Over MC Alger 13:28 min Lyon Salvage Late Draw With Lens 0:57 min Paqueta Scores late Lyon Equalizer Against Lens 1:14 min Clauss Put Lens In Front Of Lyon 10:09 min Troyes Hold Off Guingamp For Win 10:09 min Osasuna And Getafe Battle To Scoreless Draw 1:43 min Zidane Hopes To Have Hazard Against Liverpool 13:03 min Hatayspor Charge Past Galatasaray 8:18 min Teungueth Come Back For Win Over ES Tunis 1:27 min Diouf Extends Hatayspor Lead Over Galatasaray