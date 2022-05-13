Today’s first semi-final game between Wydad and Atletico Petrolero de Luanda faced each other in a tremendous game. Although Wydad headed with a 2 goal advantage into the game, Atletico kept fighting until the very end.

Atletico opened the score in the 21st minute to go into an advantage and keep the dream alive.

Wydad responded just 7 minutes later to equalize the score and defend their lead.

The game went on to finish 1-1 (4-2 agg.) and Wydad AC are the first finalist of the CAF Champions League.