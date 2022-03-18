Raja Casablanca took a 0-2 victory over AmaZulu in Durban for the fifth round of the CAF Champions League group stage and has qualified for the quarterfinals of the competition.

The Moroccan side was in better shape than its rival the whole match, having a great control of the game and the best chances to score.

The first goal came quickly. At the 6th minute, veteran Mohsine Moutaoiali assisted Hamid Ahadad who realize a chip shot over goalkeeper Veli Mothwa converting a golazo for Raja Casablanca.

Despite attempts from AmaZulu trying to even the game, Raja Casablanca showed great awareness and got the second and decisive goal at 77th following a bad clearance from a corner kick taken advantage by Jamal Harkass who assisted Dutch midfielder Ilias Haddad inside the box for the 0-2.

With this result, Raja Casablanca reach the 12 points in the Group B of the CAF Champions League and secure a spot in the next round, being the third team of the competition in doing so after Petro de Luanda and all-time rivals Wydad Casablanca did it two weeks ago.