Petro de Luanda and Zamalek have shared points in their fifth group match of the 2021/22 CAF Champions League after a scoreless draw in Angola's capital city.

Petro was the first team qualified for the CAF Champions League quarter-finals and today played a game with awareness taking into account the job was already done.

Five-time champions Zamalek could not found the way in this group stage, not being able to win any match with just one game left. The Egyptians has played the 2020 edition's final match against Al Ahly, but this time fate eluded them.