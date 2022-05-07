Wydad took a huge step towards their fifth CAF Champions League final with a 3-1 win at Petro de Luanda in their semi-final first leg.

Petro had beaten the two-time African champions at home in this season's group stage, but they were blown away in the rematch in Angola on Saturday.

A fearsome Yahia Attiyat Allah free-kick from the right prompted Petro captain Tiago Azulao to head into his own net after 16 minutes, and Wydad's skipper had the ball in the net on the stroke of half-time as Yahya Jabrane unleashed a stunning drive into the top-left corner from 25 yards.

Any hopes of a second-half turnaround vanished when Guy Mbenza swept in number three midway through the second half.

Ricardo Job did pull a goal back nine minutes from time, seeing his free-kick bounce through the Wydad box, but William Soares was then sent off for dissent in stoppage time and Petro face an almighty task in Morocco, where they lost 5-1 earlier in the campaign.