Last season’s African Champions League changed the destiny of soccer on the continent forever. The latest edition which begins on beIN SPORTS on Friday with Zamalek vs. CR Belouizdad in Cairo's International Stadium could push African soccer to even greater heights.

The 2022 edition of the CAF Champions League, now in its seventh decade, saw Moroccan side Wydad Casablanca winning the tournament for the third time by defeating the all-time competition greats of Al Ahly.

The coach of Wydad in the victory was Walid Regragui, who went on to take over the Moroccan national team less than three months before the World Cup. The 47-year-old former fullback made history by leading an African side to the World Cup semifinals for the first time, beating Spain and Portugal along the way.

Another exciting installment of the CAF Champions League looks set to be a rivalry-repeat between last year’s finalists, in what is coming to an intriguing tussle for regional soccer supremacy between Morocco and Egypt.

Al Ahly will look to continue Egypt’s dominance of the competition with an eleventh title win and a third in four years, while Wydad will want to continue an incredible year for African soccer in particular.

The group stage kicks off on Friday, February 10th with every single match available for FREE either on beIN SPORTS XTRA or on our streaming service, beIN CONNECT for subscribers. You can watch special 60-minute versions of all six opening-day matches on beIN XTRA on Tuesday 14th February.

Sunday, February 12th also sees the start of the 2022-23 CAF Confederation Cup, with all matches available on beIN XTRA or beIN CONNECT.

Listings: CAF Champions League - Match Day 1

Friday, Feb 10th

10:50 AM ET - Zamalek vs. CR Belouizdad - beIN SPORTS XTRA

1:50 PM ET - Raja Casablanca vs. Vipers SC - beIN SPORTS XTRA

Saturday, Feb 11th

7:50 AM ET - Mamelodi Sundowns vs. Al Hilal Omdurman - beIN SPORTS XTRA

10:50 AM ET - ES Tunis vs. Al-Merrikh SC - beIN SPORTS XTRA