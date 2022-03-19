Esperance de Tunis did what they have to do on its visit to Botswana to face eliminated Jwaneng Galaxy and got a 0-3 victory to join other five teams as qualified for the 2021/22 CAF Champions League quarter-finals.

The 4-time champions opened the score at the 13th minute after a brilliant cross by Raed Fadaa and a precise header in the near post by Nigerian striker Kingsley Eduwo.

The second one was kind of lucky for Esperance. At 31st, after a long air pass, the ball unintendedly bounced in a Jwaneng Galaxy's defender's head, changing the direction of the ball while the goalkeeper was going out looking for it. The result of this incident was a second goal for Esperance after the ball was left behind by defenders after the rebounds and Nigerian Anayo Iwuala sealed the 0-2.

Finally, the third goal was made again by Kingsley Eduwo, who squizzed the ball under the goalkeeper's body after fighting with the defenders to make himself a place inside the box following a magnificent pass by Ghaylen Chaaleli.

Esperance de Tunis is undefeated in this edition of the CAF Champions League and the first Tunisian team to qualify for next round.