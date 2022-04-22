The first quarter-final and second leg of the CAF Champions League were disputed between ES Tunis and ES Sétif. This game as well as the one before was a dramatic and intense 90 minutes. The Tunisians are always with the big intensity wanting to eliminate the opponent and they tried the whole game, having 25 shots and 6 of them went to the goalkeeper, but none went in.

The advantage of ES Sétif was given by Abdelmoumene Djabou in the 21st minute of the game with a brilliant goal. That was one of the two chances on goal they had and that is the only one they needed to secure them a pass into the next round of the Champions League.