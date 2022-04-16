ES Setif of Algeria faced Tunisia’s Esperance de Tunis in the CAF Champions League quarter-final first-leg match. During the game, Esperance de Tunis created the better chances to score, but their attempts were frustrated by goalkeeper Sofiane Khedairia, who was in his best form defending the goal of the home side.

The quarter-final action of the CAF Champions League will continue this Saturday with three matches taking place as the teams battle to book their spots in the semi-finals of Africa’s most prestigious club tournament.