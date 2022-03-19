CR Belouizdad, the last Algerian champion, has qualified for the 2021/22 CAF Champions League quarter-finals after beating Etoile du Sahel at home 2-0. All goals from the locals were made in the first half.

Belouizdad scored rapidly in the game. At the 3rd minute of play, Tunisian goalkeeper Ali Jemal couldn't stop a crossing properly and the ball rebounded in Sofiane Bouchar's knee to enter the goal and score the first one for the locals.

The second and last goal of the match came at 18th, after Mohamed Belkhir did an amazing solo play that ended in an unorthodox finish in a one-on-one situation with the keeper Jemal.

Etoile du Sahel needed a win to keep dreaming about the qualification, but wasn't able to develop much, only recording two shots on goal.

This is the 5th consecutive victory for CR Belouizdad in all competitions and the 8th without a defeat.