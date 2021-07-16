Associated Press

The Kaizer Chiefs arrived in Morocco on Wednesday to start their preparations for the CAF Champions Leauge final against Al Ahly on Saturday 17th July in the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca.

Kaizer Chiefs have met Al Ahly only once before, in the 2020 CAF Super Cup, where the Chiefs lost the match 4-1.

Wydad AC were knocked out of the tournament following a 1-0 aggregate defeat against the Chiefs in June, while nine-time winners Al Ahly thrashed Esperance 4-0 over two legs.

🏆 CAF Champions League Final

Kaizer Chiefs 🆚 Al Ahly

Saturday @ 3pm ET on beIN SPORTS XTRA

Moroccan authorities have ruled out the possibility of opening the stadium to the public.

CAF has thus limited its invitations to official public figures, in addition to the members of the delegations of the two finalist clubs.

Moroccan international referee Redouane Jiyed will be in charge of VAR during the final, while the central referee is the Burundian Pacifique Ndabihawenimana.