The Confederation of African Football has confirmed the postponement of the 2019-20 Total CAF Champions League and 2019-20 Confederations Cup, due to concerns over the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Originally scheduled for early May, Raja Casablanca was set to meet Zamalek, with Wydad Casablanca to face off against Al-Ahly in the CAF Champions League semifinals. The final was planned for May 29 at Japoma Stadium in Douala, Cameroon.

No new dates have been announced.

CAF statement:

After an exchange with the WHO, it appears that the situation in Africa is still very unstable, even if the continent is relatively spared.

It is everyone's responsibility to actively participate in the fight against the spread of this pandemic, which could have a more serious impact on our continent than anywhere else.

We encourage all Africans to scrupulously follow the recommendations of the WHO as well as the instructions of the local authorities.