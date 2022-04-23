Mamelodi Sundowns versus Atletico Petroleros de Luanda was the second block of the quarter-finals that ended the first leg in a 2-1 in favor of Atletico Petroleros. At the start of the second game of the finals the game was slower than expected due to the intensity that was shown in the first leg. Neither of the teams managed to score a goal in the first half, but something happened in the break that started the second half with a goal in the first 5 minutes from a player from Mamelodi, opening the score and pulling the score back for his team. Atletico then were called a penalty in favor of them to equalize the score but leaving Mamelodi without hope to advance to the next stage.

The game went on to finish 1-1, not a result that was hoped for, but definitely a result that is enormous for Atletico Petroleros de Luanda. Thanks to the penalty that Azulau put into the back of the net, Atletico finds themselves in the semi-finals of the CAF Champions League.