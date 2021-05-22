Al Ahly Advance To CAF Champions League Semifinals May 22, 2021 16:48 8:32 min A 1-1 second leg draw secured a 3-1 aggregate win for Al Ahly over Mamelodi Sundowns in CAF Champions League CAF Soccer Highlights CAF Champions League Mamelodi Sundowns Al Ahly -Latest Videos 1:34 min Pino Puts Villarreal In Front Of Real Madrid 1:15 min Plano Opens Scoreline For Valladolid Over Atleti 9:32 min Simba Fight, But Kaizer Chiefs Advance To Semis 8:32 min Al Ahly Advance To CAF Champions League Semifinals 1:00 min Lubusa Cuts Al Ahly Aggregate Lead Over Sundowns 1:20 min Bocco Cuts Kaizer Chiefs Aggregate Lead Over Simba 1:12 min Ibrahim Scores Second Leg Opener For Al Ahly 9:10 min Levante And Cadiz Battle Out To Draw 10:30 min Toulouse Dominate Grenoble Foot In Ligue 2 Playoff 1:18 min Melero Scores To Provide Levante's Equalizer