Wydad AC claimed their third CAF Champions League title after securing a 2-0 victory over holders Al Ahly in front of a home crowd at Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca.

The Morocco outfit, who entered the match as the less fancied of the two sides, were lifted to victory by a double from winger Zouhair El Moutaraji.

Al Ahly, who were seeking to defend their crown after victory in the same stadium last July against Kaizer Chiefs, were chasing a record-extending 11th title in the competition.

But they were unable to find a response to Wydad's opener on the quarter-hour mark, and struggled to find a goal of their own despite enjoying the lion's share of possession.

El Moutaraji's second shortly after the half-time interval effectively took the game away from Al Ahly, and a late red card for defender Ramy Rabia sealed defeat on the road.

Though Wydad would typically qualify for the FIFA Club World Cup with victory, they will be forced to wait to discover if and when they will compete, with the tournament currently undated and in logistical limbo.