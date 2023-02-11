A very late goal for the ES Tunis side earns them the 3 points February 11, 2023 20:49 0:30 min A very late goal for the Tunisian side earned them the 3 points thanks to Tougai! CAF Champions League ES Tunis -Latest Videos 8:57 min Mamelodi Sundowns start their CAFCL with a win 0:30 min ES Tunis win with thanks to a very late goal 8:07 min Galtier fumes at PSG's slow start 8:07 min PSG lose to Monaco before facing Bayern Munich 0:32 min Flamengo beat Al Ahly in thriller 0:48 min Arsenal drop points for 2 weeks in a row 1:02 min Howe concerned about Atsu condition 0:44 min End days for Klopp and Liverpool? 10:53 min Boston River defeat Zamora in the Libertadores 0:23 min Ronaldinho's son to join Barcelona