Borussia Dortmund will not sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United, according to the club's chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke.

The Bundesliga side had been linked with a move for Ronaldo after it was revealed new arrival Sebastien Haller will miss a significant period due to being diagnosed with a testicular tumor last month.

Haller had been signed as the replacement for Erling Haaland, who left for Manchester City earlier in the transfer window.

The former West Ham and Ajax striker underwent surgery in the first stage of his treatment, with Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl confirming Haller would be out "for a few months", but adding further treatment plans were still being discussed.

With Ronaldo reportedly angling for a move away from United in order to play Champions League football, links appeared that suggested he could sign a short-term deal at Dortmund, though the club completed a move for veteran striker Anthony Modeste from Koln last week.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Watzke confirmed his admiration for Ronaldo, and even acknowledged the notion as "charming", but ruled out a move for the 37-year-old.

"Cristiano Ronaldo and Borussia Dortmund? That's very charming at first glance. He is one of the greatest players the world has ever seen," he told reporters.

"The only catch is that there is no contact at all between the parties involved and certainly no transfer."