GOAL

Hertha Berlin are interested in signing Schalke star Weston McKennie, according to Sport1.

The USMNT midfielder would reportedly cost €25 million (£23m/$28m), with funds available to the Berlin club following Lars Windhorst's investment.

Hertha coach Bruno Labbadia, who wanted to sign McKennie during his time at Wolfsburg, is said to have spoken in favour of bringing in the 21-year-old, although the player himself would prefer a switch to the Premier League.