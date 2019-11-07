'I'm Just Here For Two Games,' Confirms Bayern's Interim Boss November 7, 2019 01:08 0:38 min Hansi Flick said his role as Bayern Munich's interim coach will last a total of two games while the club looks for a permanent replacement for Niko Kovac. UEFA Champions League Bayern Munich Bundesliga -Latest Videos 0:30 min How to Watch the 2019 AFCON U-23 0:32 min New Footage Shows Ozil & Kolasinac at Knife-Point 1:07 min Dest: My Goal Is To Play For Barcelona 0:23 min Report: Madrid Negotiating With Napoli For Ruiz 1:00 min Wenger Says He "Misses" Coaching Amid Bayern Links 1:09 min BMW Doubles Down On Experience In 2020 0:30 min The Copa Libertadores Final Moved to Lima 0:58 min Barcelona Confirm Jordi Alba Hamstring Injury 0:47 min Wenger: Barca Play Like a Team In Crisis 0:51 min Simeone Hails Correa As Atleti Seek Goals